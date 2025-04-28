Ukrainian air force reports losing Su-27 fighter jet

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Ukraine’s air force has reported the loss of a Su-27 fighter jet that was on a combat mission backing troops and repelling drone attacks.

"In the morning on April 28, 2025, a Su-27 fighter jet of the air force was lost while on a combat mission," the air force said on its Telegram channel. The pilot ejected himself and was later taken to a hospital. The incident is being investigated.

It was reported earlier in Ukraine that an F-16 fighter jet pilot had died, but nothing was said about whether the plane had been lost or not. Commenting on the death of the F-16 pilot, Maryana Bezuglaya, a member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, or national parliament, said that Ukraine’s aerial target identification system is not operating properly.