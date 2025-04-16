Hamas leaders not considering leaving Gaza Strip — spokesman

TUNIS, April 16. /TASS/. Leaders of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas are not considering proposals to leave the Gaza Strip, senior Hamas official Husam Badran told a TASS correspondent.

"Hamas leaders in Gaza live on their land, in their homeland and among their people. Any talk of their departure is nonsense that does not deserve discussion," he said. According to Badran, Palestinians have a right to their land and Israel is fighting "the entire Palestinian people, not Hamas and its leadership, as the occupation forces are trying to portray it."

On April 14, Al Hadath TV reported that Hamas "expressed its readiness to transform itself into a political party." In addition, according to the TV channel, the movement said it was not opposed to "several Hamas leaders leaving Gaza if they don't face persecution [outside the Palestinian enclave].".