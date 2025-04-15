Gagauzia’s rights can be reinstated after Moldovan president ousted — former PM

CHISINAU, April 15. /TASS/. Moldova’s Gagauz autonomy will be able to reinstate its rights only after Moldovan President Maia Sandu and her Action and Solidarity Party are removed from power, Vasile Tarlev, Moldova’s former Prime Minister (2001-2008) and now leader of the Future of Moldova party, said, commenting on the Constitutional Court’s decision stripping the Gagauzia of the right to appoint its prosecutor.

"This decision is not a mere legal step. This is a political signal: the autonomy residents’ opinion will not be taken into account any longer. The Future of Moldova party slams this decision as politically motivated. The autonomy will be fully reinstated after the country is liberated from those who usurped power," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Tarlev, Sandu and her party "are ruining the autonomy by aggravating relations between the center and this region." "This is a path to destabilization and deviation from the principles of a democratic, multiethnic state," he emphasized.

Moldova’s Constitutional Court on Monday annulled a number of legal provisions that bound the country’s prosecutor general to appoint Gagauzia’s prosecutor in coordination with the autonomy’s authorities. Moldova's Prosecutor General Ion Munteanu demanded that the provisions be reviewed, claiming that they contradicted international norms and criteria for an independent prosecutor general’s office. No Gagauz representatives were invited to attend the court session.

Some 150,000 Gagauz nationals, who represent a Turkic-speaking ethnicity of Orthodox faith, inhabit the southern Moldovan region. In 1990, they proclaimed their own republic, but Chisinau refused to recognize it and sent volunteer units to tame the breakaway region. Bloodshed was avoided after then Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev ordered internal troops into southern Moldova. The conflict was resolved in December 1994 when an autonomy was established there. Back then, Moldova’s parliament adopted a bill granting Gagauzia a special legal status, under which Gagauzians abandoned the plan to form an independent state. The Moldovan authorities acknowledge that they are not honoring these agreements.