Israeli army establishes direct control over more than 30% of Gaza Strip — newspaper

NEW YORK, April 15. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) established control over more than 30% of the Gaza Strip since the resumption of hostilities on March 18, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Israeli and Egyptian sources.

According to the newspaper, most of the occupied territory is located in southern Gaza in the Rafah governorate, which borders Egypt and is now cut off from the rest of the enclave. The newspaper's Egyptian sources said that Israel plans to expand the zone of its control in the north of the Gaza Strip.

The strengthening of the Israeli presence in the territory of the enclave is part of its policy of pressure on Hamas to force the movement to return to Israel 11 of the 24 hostages seized during the October 7 attack. The Egyptian sources confirmed that Hamas is currently weighing the possibility of releasing 11 hostages in exchange for a 70-day ceasefire. At the same time, according to their information, Israel is demanding that Hamas lay down its weapons, which the group has firmly rejected.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials note that if Hamas rejects the deal, the IDF will continue to expand its control over the territories of the Gaza Strip. According to the Wall Street Journal, it is unclear exactly what Israel will do with the temporarily occupied Gaza Strip if no agreement is reached with Hamas.

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive attacks on the Palestinian enclave and violating a ceasefire reached in January. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that the radical Palestinian movement Hamas refused to agree to the proposals put forward at the talks by mediators and US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, saying that the goal of the operation in the enclave was the release of all hostages. The radicals blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of hostilities.