Serbia interested in developing cooperation with BRICS — minister

Milica Durdevic-Stamenkovski highlighted that Serbia is a sovereign and independent state that conducts its foreign policy in the interests of its people who have expressed their will in the elections, as well as in accordance with state and national interests

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Serbia is interested in deepening cooperation with BRICS, Minister of Family Welfare and Demography Milica Durdevic-Stamenkovski told TASS in an interview.

"Given that Germany has adopted a strategic cooperation plan with India that runs through 2050, and France has concluded its largest investment agreement with the People's Republic of China, I fail to see how the European Union can present any valid argument to challenge Serbia's right and decision to build bridges of alliance and cooperation with BRICS members," she said.

The minister highlighted that Serbia is a sovereign and independent state that conducts its foreign policy in the interests of its people who have expressed their will in the elections, as well as in accordance with state and national interests.

"It is well known that Serbia is economically dependent on the European Union, yet despite this, Belgrade resists Brussels' attempts to force Serbia into aligning its foreign and security policies with the EU," she continued.

"Serbia has not imposed sanctions on Moscow, and our determination to preserve strategic relations with traditional allies has never been called into question. This is a policy consistently pursued by both the Government of the Republic of Serbia and the President of the Republic, who has repeatedly made it clear that Serbia—despite being in the process of European integration—should not "cut off its own leg" and renounce friendship and cooperation with states bound to it by historically rooted relations, reinforced by strategic partnership agreements," added Durdevic-Stamenkovski.

Belarusian, Russian special services discuss ways of countering West's aggressive policies
The Belarusian special service noted that "the collective West, including some of the most hostile NATO and EU countries, continues to exert a negative influence on Belarus and Russia, using the Ukrainian crisis as a means to destabilize the situation in the Union State"
Pucks from Ovechkin’s 894th, 895th goals to be displayed at hockey academy in Moscow
The Alexander Ovechkin International Hockey Academy is scheduled to open in Moscow in 2026
West's holier-than-thou attitude pushes it to sidelines of global politics — diplomat
Grigory Lukyantsev added that only if the UN develops a common approach can it "restore confidence, overcome differences and stabilize the international situation"
Russia invites 19 countries to Victory Day parade on Red Square — minister
According to Andrey Belousov, solemn events involving military personnel will be held in 370 settlements
US Secretary of State Rubio discusses Iran in telephone call with Turkish top diplomat
They agreed on the importance of counterterrorism cooperation and strengthening NATO
Nearly 1,000 people left powerless in Kursk after Ukrainian drone attack
It is reported that the power engineers also cut off the electricity supply to the damaged apartment buildings
Kremlin reiterates Russia observing moratorium on strikes against energy facilities
Meanwhile, this temporary moratorium has not been and is not being observed by the Ukrainian armed forces, Dmitry Peskov said
Technology to jam Starlink signal begins to be used in Kherson Region — governor
This technology has already started to be deployed, and the effects are already being felt, Vladimir Saldo stressed
Russia, US, China to divide spheres of influence under new world order — Argentine leader
According to Javier Milei, Europe is currently incapable of claiming global leadership
Uncontrolled AI growth in US could doom humanity — Chinese ambassador
Zhang Hanhui stressed that China regards security as a fundamental principle of AI development, "emphasizing the priority of ethical norms and the need to keep AI under control"
Russian government approves energy strategy until 2050
The updated strategy expands the planning horizon and takes into account existing challenges, which should allow the oil, gas, coal, electric power, power engineering and related transport sectors to more accurately meet the changes taking place in the world
Merz aligning with Zelensky, could become his 'accomplice' in war crimes — Russian MP
"Germany’s intention to supply long-range cruise missiles to the Ukrainian army has nothing to do with resolving the Ukrainian crisis," Leonid Slutsky stressed
Lavrov to hold talks with visiting South African counterpart — Russian diplomat
According to the South African foreign ministry, Ronald Lamola will also take part in the 18th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation
Russian troops make wide-front advance toward Konstantinovka in Donetsk area — official
According to Igor Kimakovsky, Russian forces are trying to even out the front line between Dimitrov and Dzerzhinsk
Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region deflated, actively surrendering — Russian officer
Army General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and first deputy defense minister, said on March 12 that around 430 Ukrainian soldiers had been captured in the Kursk Region
Ukraine’s fleet of F-16s is comparable to drop in the sea — expert
On April 13, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that one of the Ukrainian Air Force's F-16 aircraft had been shot down by Russian air defenses
US makes great progress in trade negotiations with EU — White House
"It’s going to be very good for American workers, especially American auto workers," White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett said
At least one civilian killed, nine wounded in Ukraine’s drone attack on Russia’s Kursk
The regional operational headquarters reported that as a result of the attacks the 8th and 9th floors of a multi-storey building in the city were destroyed by the ensued blaze
Press review: EU may become Ukraine’s top arms supplier while Trump seeks trade benefits
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, April 15th
No need to recognize ‘annexation of Crimea’ as no annexation took place — Kremlin
The spokesman recalled that the peninsula reunited with Russia in compliance with all norms of international law
US delivers massive airstrikes on Houthi infrastructure in Yemen
The Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah television channel reported at least 15 attacks on the Marib governorate
Russia not coming after anyone to lift sanctions — Lavrov
According to the Russian Foreign Minister, in trade relations with the United States, "everything will depend on how they plan to implement this - the resumption of economic cooperation"
West's spinning of Sumy strike aims to undermine peace talks — portal
Journalist Davide Malacaria drew a parallel to the 2020 Bucha provocation staged by the Kiev regime, when Western media blew that story up to discredit Russia, hindering talks in Istanbul
JD Vance slams 'absurd' Zelensky’s words on US support for Russia
The US vice president pointed out that in order to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, it is necessary to understand the strategic goals of both sides
Oil tanker disposal should not create new problems — Putin
"The casing proper and everything being done around this tanker must be part of the future work on evacuation of petroleum products and complete disposal of the tanker’s hull," the head of state stressed
US makes progress in talks with Russia on Ukrainian conflict settlement — Witkoff
The US special presidential envoy added that he felt confident about a possible deal between Russia and the United States
Zelensky’s bid to extend martial law shows disregard for US initiatives — Russian diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, "the very fact that the legislation was introduced in this manner and at this particular moment underscores that Zelensky and his inner circle are fundamentally unwilling to even consider the prospect of holding elections"
Ukrainian army sustains colossal losses in Chasov Yar area — DPR head’s adviser
The Ukrainian troops are reluctant to surrender this location, which overlooks the entire agglomeration north of Konstantinovka, Igor Kimakovsky noted
Syria’s ambassador has no plans to return to Damascus for now — source
Earlier, the source said that Bashar Jaafari had requested asylum in Russia
Ukrainian army leaving positions in Gornal community in Kursk Region — officer
The artillery of Russia’s 30th Motor Rifle Regiment has cut off all the supply routes for the Ukrainian combat group in the village of Gornal, he said
Zelensky submits bills to Rada on extension of martial law, mobilization for three months
According to lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak, martial law and mobilization will be extended until August 6
London sends Ukraine second tranche of loan from frozen Russian assets
The sum of the tranche is 752 million pounds ($990 million), which will be used to purchase air defense systems and artillery
Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 155 troops in Battlegroup East responsibility zone
The Russian Defense Ministry added that the group's units continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses, and also defeated the manpower and equipment of the mechanized, airmobile, airborne assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and the defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Bogatyr, Otradnoye, Burlatskoye, and Shevchenko of the Donetsk People's Republic
Acting Kursk Region head reveals number of apartment houses damaged in Ukrainian attack
According to acting Kursk head Sergey Kotlyarov, over 20 cars were damaged
Putin grants Russian citizenship to actress and singer Natalia Oreiro and her son
Natalia Oreiro said in an interview that she had applied for Russian citizenship in June 2020
Kremlin believes Germany’s Merz wants Ukraine conflict to escalate
"We are seeing the same approach in other European capitals as well," Dmitry Peskov added
Trump says expects 'very good proposals' on Ukraine soon
The US President stressed that he wanted to stop the killing
Medvedev labels German chancellor candidate 'Nazi' for his idea to strike Crimean bridge
Kiev has repeatedly requested Taurus missiles from Berlin
World’s largest chipboard plant opened in Kaluga Region
Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in launching the facility via the video link
Kherson official says 102 settlements left powerless as Kiev hits regional substation
On April 6, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that a Ukrainian drone attacked the 150kV Vinogradovo substation of the Tavria Power Grid Enterprise, a branch of the Rosseti Power Grid Company
Press review: Russia-US Ukraine talks continue as Iranian-US Oman meeting makes headlines
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 14th
Energy strikes, dialogue with US, new intel: SVR chief Naryshkin talks to reporters
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director lauded the renewed dialogue between Russia and the United States
US, Iran to discuss uranium enrichment and control over weapons’ stockpiles — Witkoff
According to the US special presidential envoy, the next round of talks is going to be about verification on the enrichment program "and then ultimately on the verification of the program of weaponization"
Guterres shields Kiev's disregard for self-determination principle — diplomat
"The clique of [Vladimir] Zelensky systematically and maliciously violates the fundamental freedoms of ethnic Russians and Russian-speaking citizens," Maria Zakharova said
Syria’s ambassador asks Russia for asylum — TASS source
Earlier it became known that Jaafari was notified of his recall to Damascus and the change of the head of Syria’s diplomatic mission in Russia
Russia may take Kharkov, Odessa if Ukraine conflict continues — French expert
Colonel Herve Carresse added that the Europeans have suffered a lot from the conflict
Lavrov advises Central Asian countries to 'outlast' Kaja Kallas in her position
"It will probably be much easier than tolerating damage to their own people," the top Russian diplomat noted
Solution for Ukraine envisages nuclear-free status, demilitarization — intelligence chief
Such a settlement also concerns "the recognition and sovereignty of Russia’s current territorial borders"
US recognizes idiocy of Biden's team's decision not to talk to Russia — Lavrov
He said that Russia and the United States, as responsible international players, must do everything to ensure that differences in national interests 'do not slide into confrontation'
US makes progress in talks with Russia on Ukrainian conflict settlement — Witkoff
Last Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a meeting with Special Presidential Envoy at the Presidential Library in St. Petersburg, which lasted for up to five hours
Zelensky admits inability to regain lost territories
At the same time, he noted his distrust of Russian authorities and continued to demand security guarantees from the West
Instigators to be first targets to be hit in case of NATO aggression — Russian SVR chief
Sergey Naryshkin drew attention to the fact that Poland and the Baltic states "are characterized by a high level of aggressiveness"
Russian officer details Ukrainian mining tactics in Guyevo
He also highlighted the critical role of reconnaissance units in evacuating civilians from combat zones, noting that only experienced guides can safely lead people out
IN BRIEF: What is known about Ukrainian army’s overnight drone attack on Kursk
A total of 109 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over the region, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Coming to terms on key elements of Ukrainian settlement proving difficult — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister stressed that an agreement can only be reached when its root causes are eliminated
Ukrainian forces target energy facilities in three Russian regions
According to the report, residents of the Sevsky district in the Bryansk Region were left without electricity
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, foreign mercenaries in 137 areas over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 420 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day
What we know about Russia’s Iskander strike on Ukrainian military command in Sumy
The strike on the target eliminated more than 60 Ukrainian army personnel, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Russia’s ‘soldier of future’ combat gear proves its worth in Syria
None of the elements of the combat gear’s protection was ever pierced, the system's developer said
Russian forces held off Ukrainian counteroffensive near Krasnoarmeysk, official says
According to Igor Kimakovsky, the enemy gathered up significant drone forces in the area for the counteroffensive attempt
Lavrov sees ‘men of sense’ in new US administration
According to the foreign minister, Russia works with them to resolve basic issues related to the day-to-day operations of the diplomatic mission
Indonesia backs expansion of air service with Russia — minister
Airlangga Hartarto highlighted the importance of launching direct flights between Jakarta and Moscow, which will strengthen business ties between the countries
Ukrainian army running low on supplies in Gornal settlement in Kursk Region — officer
As soon as the enemy’s infantry and equipment come within the sight of Russian artillery, it immediately delivers a strike and the "adversary runs back to its territory," he added
Russia, US have 'possibility to reshape relationship' — US envoy Witkoff
Speaking about the ongoing developments in Ukraine, he noted that both Moscow and Washington were on the brink of the conflict’s resolution
China to remain unscathed by rare earths export ban, while leaving US scarred — expert
According to Antonina Levashenko, rare earth magnets account for a small portion of China's total exports to the United States and other countries
Russian army prevails in Sumy due to being better trained than Ukrainian servicemen
The Russian serviceman noted that the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment deployed to the Kursk Region in August 2024 and had been involved in all key operations there alongside a neighboring unit
Russian court rules that US citizen Tater be committed to psychiatric hospital
The US citizen is accused of assaulting a police officer
Russia fully complies with moratorium on energy sites strikes — foreign intel chief
On March 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump had a telephone conversation in which they discussed the situation in Ukraine
Russian army expands buffer zone around liberated villages in Sumy Region
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that its troops had liberated Veselovka, Zhuravka, and Basovka in the Sumy Region
Ukraine's actions in Kursk Region should be recognized as genocide — senator
Alexey Kondratyev also recalled one of the atrocities committed by the Ukrainian army in the Kursk Region, citing the case of a woman from the Russkoye Porechnoye of the Sudzhensky district starving to death during the occupation of the settlement
EU states explore ways to bypass Hungary's veto on Russia sanctions — media
The source said that EU member states and institutions needed to realize that in a certain situation, sanctions would not be renewed
Russian bomb expert describes Ugledar tunnels as grave for numerous Ukrainian troops
It is reported that the tunnels created a wide network covered by buildings
CIA station in Kiev targeted in recent Russian attack, military expert reveals
According to Alexander Stepanov, strikes are systematic efforts to gradually wipe out the military capabilities of Ukraine
Russian forces gain fire control over roads to Kursk Region monastery — officer
According to the report, assault teams are fighting to liberate the monastery
Russian forces only hit military targets — Kremlin comments on Sumy strike
Earlier, Igor Korotchenko, military analyst and editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, told TASS that the Russian missile strike had targeted an administrative building in Sumy hosting an awarding ceremony for Ukrainian service members who had distinguished themselves in fighting against the Russian Armed Forces
Russian army clears Ukrainian fortifications near liberated Guyevo in Kursk Region
Russian forces continue their offensive, with some Ukrainian units abandoning their positions and retreating toward the Sumy Region
West attempts to twist UN’s foundation over hegemonic ambitions — Russian diplomat
Gennady Gatilov stressed that some countries, seeking to secure their domination, attempt to distort the UN’s core, erode the system of international law, which enshrines the sovereign equality of countries
Russia's downing of Ukrainian F-16 shows hoopla around jet overblown, general says
Major-General Vladimir Popov argued that Ukrainian pilots have trouble with the multirole fighter jet because, among other things, they are not accustomed to the layout of the cockpit
Ukraine loses over 20 servicemen in failed attack on Petropavlovka — military expert
Andrey Marochko added that Russian troops destroyed two Western-made armored personnel carriers and damaged one
Russia’s intel chief accuses Paris, London, Berlin of whip up escalation around Ukraine
"We feel and see that European countries, especially France, the UK and Germany are raising the level of escalation around the Ukrainian conflict," Sergey Naryshkin said
Russia not to 'offer anything to anyone' on New START Treaty — Lavrov
The ten-year treaty was to expire in February 2021, when Moscow and Washington agreed to extend it for a maximum period of five years, with Russia describing it as the gold standard of disarmament accords
Russia’s intel chief accuses many Western nations of plotting to upset Victory Day events
"It has come to the point that in one of the Baltic countries it is planned to destroy the military graves of the soldiers and officers of the Red Army who actually liberated these countries from fascism," Sergey Naryshkin noted
Ukrainians could face deportation for taking part in protests against Trump — ex-PM
According to Nikolay Azarov, 64% of Ukrainian protesters are draft-age men between the ages of 25 and 47, who may end up in the armed forces at home after participating in protest rallies in the United States
French expert sees signs of Ukraine's military exhaustion
Colonel Herve Carres also pointed to "a noticeable decline in the morale of Ukrainian society"
Russia insists on checking Kiev's compliance with future settlement schemes — Lavrov
According to him, Europe will do everything to ensure that the Kiev regime is preserved
UN chief’s remarks on Sumy events expose selective approach to UN Charter — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that "Russian forces have never carried out deliberate strikes on the civilian population, and they will never do that"
Russia’s import-substituted SJ-100 plane rises to 12,200 meters during test flight
The flight lasted about three hours
EU diplomacy chief warns members against attending Moscow's Victory Day parade
When asked whether EU leaders planned to visit Kiev on May 9, Kaja Kallas responded that she encouraged representatives from all EU countries "to visit Kiev and Ukraine as much as possible to show solidarity"
Sappers destroy more than 185,000 mines, explosive items in Kursk Region
More than 675 kilometers of roads and 26,000 hectares of land have been cleared of mines
Russia’s intel chief says NATO countries step up military preparations
Earlier on Tuesday, Sergey Naryshkin said he had discussed regional and global security issues at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Kremlin to clarify deadline for moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure
According to Dmitry Peskov, everything will depend on further orders from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief
Hamas says has received Gaza ceasefire proposal, will respond soon
Under the Israeli initiative, it will withdraw its troops from areas of the Gaza Strip captured during the operation that was launched in mid-March during the 45-day ceasefire
EU radical on Ukraine for fear to seem weak to global south — Russian Foreign Ministry
Vladislav Maslennikov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of European Issues added that the EU is directly talking about its intention to block any peace agreements on Ukraine under the pretext that they are not invited to the negotiating table
EU allocates 23 bln euro more than US to Kiev, gap increasing — institute
According to the report, "no new military, financial, or humanitarian aid is observed since the United States announced its last aid package"
Ukrainian attacks kill 19 Russian civilians, including two kids, in past week — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik specified that the Ukrainian armed forces had fired over 2,000 projectiles at Russian territory in the past week
Russia has proof its strike hit Ukrainian commanders’ meeting at facility in Sumy — Lavrov
"There are military officers from NATO countries present, and they are directly in command," the top Russian diplomat said
Kiev violates energy strike moratorium nearly 100 times in past month — Russian diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the Ukrainian military conducted 38 deliberate strikes on Russian energy sites in the week of April 7-13
US derails G7 condemnation of Russian strike on Ukrainian troops in Sumy — news agency
On April 13, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a strike by two Iskander-M tactical missiles on a gathering place of the command staff of Ukraine’s Seversk operational-tactical group in the city of Sumy
Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region shows true goals of Zelensky regime — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik said that now rescuers are evacuating the residents of the three most damaged apartment buildings
EU is preparing 17th package of anti-Russian sanctions — Kallas
Discussions are underway whether the ban on supplies of Russian liquefied gas is included into the next sanctions package
Russian rescuers compete their mission in earthquake-hit Myanmar
According to the press service, the medics who were part of the group helped 508 people during their stay in Myanmar
