More than half of Americans believe politically-driven violence to increase — poll

NEW YORK, April 15. /TASS/. About 63% of Americans believe that the current situation in the country is ripe for politically motivated violence, a survey conducted by the YouGov research service showed.

At the same time, 8% of Americans believe that it reduces the risks of ideologically-fueled violence. Another 15% of US residents believe that the level of political violence will remain flat. 14% of the respondents found it difficult to answer.

The belief that political violence would increase prevailed across party lines, as the majority of Democrats (75%) and Republicans (54%) shared this view.

Some 40% of US residents see the political violence problem as palpable. Another 40% believe that this phenomenon is a "moderate problem" for the country. 10% of Americans consider it insignificant, and 2% believe that there is no problem with ideologically-driven violence in the country.

YouGov polled 3,200 adult Americans on April 14.

White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in February that the administration of US President Donald Trump considers it appropriate to hold members of the US Democratic Party accountable for encouraging violent actions in an attempt to counteract the policy pursued by the current leadership accountable.