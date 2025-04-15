Europe may seek to disrupt Iran-US dialogue on nuclear program — newspaper

DUBAI, April 15. /TASS/. Members of the European trio (France, Germany and the UK) may seek to disrupt talks between Tehran and Washington on Iran’s nuclear program because they believe they should also be included in the process, the Tehran Times newspaper reported.

According to the paper, France, Germany and the UK believe that they need to participate in discussions on the Iranian nuclear issue as they are the only ones capable of activating the sanctions return mechanism enshrined in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The Tehran Times notes that during consultations with a US delegation in Oman on April 12, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asked Washington to prevent the Europeans from triggering the procedure.

The newspaper adds that the European trio plans to start a media effort to undermine ties between Iran, China and Russia, thinking it would complicate a deal between Tehran and Washington.

The sanctions return procedure, provided for in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program, implies the restoration of the UN Security Council’s sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear program, which were lifted under the JCPOA.

Iranian and US officials held talks in Oman on April 12, discussing ways to resolve the situation around Tehran’s nuclear program. Iran’s delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff headed the US delegation. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting took place in a measured and positive atmosphere, and the parties agreed to continue consultations. The second round of talks is set for April 19.