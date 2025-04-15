Iranian supreme leader applauds good start to talks with US in Oman, urges caution

DUBAI, April 15. /TASS/. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has positively assessed the results of the first round of talks with the United States in Oman but remains wary of the US, based on past experience.

"The country’s decision to enter talks worked well during the first stages but even after that, we must tread cautiously bearing in mind that redlines are quite clearly drawn both for us and the other party," he was quoted as saying by his official website.

He called for focusing on the country’s internal capacities because "the talks may either be a crowning success or end in nothing."

On April 12, Oman hosted discussions between representatives from Tehran and Washington aimed at resolving issues surrounding Iran's nuclear program. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the U.S. delegation was headed by Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting was constructive and took place in a calm atmosphere, with both parties agreeing to continue consultations. The second round is scheduled for April 19, also in Oman.