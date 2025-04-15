MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. A number of non-governmental organizations, mostly funded from abroad, openly support protests in Serbia with their ultimate goal being to orchestrate a color revolution, Milica Djurdjevic Stamenkovski, Serbian minister of family welfare and demography, said in an interview with TASS.

According to her, "certain non-governmental organizations make no secret of their open and transparent support for the ongoing demonstrations and blockades in Serbia," she pointed out. "Their representatives provide absolute and public backing to the political demands of protest organizers, justifying and promoting the need to change Serbia's government through unconstitutional and undemocratic means. Particularly illustrative is the statement by one of the founders of the Center for European Policies in Serbia, who declared the ‘inevitability of political change’ and the ‘rise to power of politicians willing to recognize Kosovo's independence and impose sanctions on Russia’ as the expected outcome of these protests," Djurdjevic Stamenkovski added. "We clearly observe that their ultimate goal is to orchestrate a color revolution modeled after the October 5 scenario - an occupation and usurpation of state institutions," the Serbian minister said.

Djurdjevic Stamenkovski noted that the majority of those non-governmental organizations received funding from abroad, primarily through USAID grants.

"There are ongoing initiatives to legally restrict the operations of such NGOs, subjecting their activities to stricter oversight and enforcing full transparency. These proposals will certainly undergo serious consideration by the Government of the Republic of Serbia and relevant institutions. Given that the Russian Federation is among the countries implementing such legal measures, we believe Moscow’s experience could prove valuable for Serbia as well," Djurdjevic Stamenkovski stressed.