China denounces US cyberattacks on Heilongjiang province — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. China's Foreign Ministry has denounced the US cyberattacks on the information infrastructure of the country’s northern province of Heilongjiang and urged Washington to take a responsible stance on cybersecurity issues, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian stated at a briefing.

The spokesman recalled that during the ninth Asian Winter Games the US government carried out cyberattacks against the information systems of the event and Heilongjiang province’s essential industries, causing serious damage. "China condemns this malicious cyber activity," Lin stressed, adding that Beijing has already expressed concern over US cyberattacks against China's critical infrastructure.

The spokesman called on Washington to adopt a serious approach on the issue of cybersecurity and urged to stop such attacks against China, vowing that Beijing will keep taking necessary measures to safeguard its cybersecurity.

Earlier, police in the city of Harbin, the administrative center of China's Heilongjiang province, reported that three US National Security Agency (NSA) agents allegedly involved in the cyberattack on the 2025 Asian Winter Games were placed on a wanted list. The Chinese investigators confirmed that the plan of the attack was well thought out. Hackers mainly focused on targeting the systems of the Asian Winter Games, including registration, arrival and departure management, which stored vast amounts of sensitive personal data of athletes associated with the games. Thus, the US side tried to sabotage the sporting event, the Chinese side said.

Meanwhile, the NSA launched cyberattacks targeting critical local infrastructure sectors, including energy, transportation, water resources, telecommunications, and defense research institutions, authorities noted.

The ninth Asian Winter Games were held from February 7 to 14 in Harbin. More than 1,200 athletes from 34 countries and regions took part in the event. They competed for 64 sets of medals in 11 sports disciplines. This large-scale international event, organized by the Olympic Council of Asia, was first held in the Japanese city of Sapporo in 1986.