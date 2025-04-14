Next round of US-Iran talks to be held in Rome — Dutch foreign minister

THE HAGUE, April 14. /TASS/. The United States and Iran will hold the next round of talks concerning the Iranian nuclear program in Rome, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp announced upon his arrival at the scheduled meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

The Netherlands firmly believes that Iran should not become a nuclear weapons state. "It is preferable to achieve this through negotiations," Veldkamp stated to the media. "Those negotiations are currently underway and will continue on Saturday."

The Dutch foreign minister also dismissed rumors that the talks would take place in the Netherlands. "They will not be held in the Netherlands. The venue is Rome," he clarified.

On April 12, indirect talks took place in Oman between Tehran and Washington, mediated by Muscat, aimed at resolving issues surrounding the Iranian nuclear program. Iran was represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the United States was represented by Presidential Special Envoy Stephen Witkoff. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting was conducted in a constructive and calm atmosphere. The Ministry noted that as the negotiations concluded, Witkoff and Araghchi engaged in a brief personal conversation in the presence of the Omani Foreign Minister. The second round of talks is scheduled for April 19.