Russian Petrov set to return home under swap with US — media

NEW YORK, April 10. /TASS/. Russian Artur Petrov will return to his homeland as part of an exchange with the US in the United Arab Emirates, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing its sources.

Petrov, who holds both Russian and German passports, was arrested in Cyprus on August 26, 2023, at the request of Washington. He was charged with the illegal export of American microelectronics to Russia. According to the US Department of Justice, Petrov was involved in efforts to circumvent US restrictions on the supply of certain high-tech equipment to Russia. He was extradited to the United States on August 9, 2024.

From the outset, Petrov maintained that the charges against him were politically motivated. He claimed that his prosecution was based solely on his identity as a Russian businessman.