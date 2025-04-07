Istanbul mayor’s defense team appeals his arrest

ANKARA, April 7. /TASS/. Lawyers of arrested Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu have filed an appeal against his arrest, Halk TV reported.

Under the law, Imamoglu can appeal his arrest within two weeks after being taken into custody. If the court of first instance does not grant the appeal, the lawyers may appeal to higher courts up to the Constitutional Court.

The appeal, signed by four lawyers, says that "the ruling on Imamoglu’s arrest, was made on the outcomes of an investigation, carried out with the use of methods prohibited by the law." It also says that "the arrest was unlawful." The defense also described the court’s opinion that the suspect may flee if not in custody as "unsubstantiated."

Imamoglu was detained on March 19 on suspicion of corruption and links to terrorists. He was arrested on March 23 in line with the anti-corruption investigation. By now, Imamoglu has been temporarily suspended from office.

His detention started a wave of protests in Turkey, with the largest-scale demonstrations taking place in Ankara, Istanbul, and Izmir. By now, protest activity has diminished almost to zero.