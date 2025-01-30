IAEA chief plans to visit Ukraine next week

BERLIN, January 30. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi plans to visit the Ukrainian capital of Kiev next week to hold high-level talks on nuclear security, the agency said in a statement.

"Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will travel to Ukraine next week for high-level meetings in Kiev, in which the ongoing efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to help prevent a nuclear accident during the military conflict will be discussed," the statement reads.

The agency pointed out that "it will be the 11th mission to Ukraine led personally by the director general since the conflict began almost three years ago." "As the overall situation is still precarious and fragile, our work there remains essential," Grossi stated.

Reuters reported on January 22 that the IAEA chief planned to visit Russia and Ukraine in the coming weeks. Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, said on January 4 that he intended to continue consultations with Grossi in 2025.