Trump promises to keep people informed about plane crash

WASHINGTON, January 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he is monitoring the situation over the plane crash over Washington, D.C., and promised to provide more information as it becomes available.

"I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport," he wrote on Truth Social.

"I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise," the US leader added.

On the evening of January 29, a Bombardier CRJ700 passenger plane and a Black Hawk military helicopter collided midair near Ronald Reagan National Airport, a 10-15-minute ride from downtown Washington. The plane was operating an American Airlines flight from Kansas carrying 60 passengers and four crew members; at least three servicemen were aboard the helicopter. After the collision, the plane crashed into the Potomac River, where a search and rescue mission is underway. According to media reports, at least 19 bodies have been recovered from the river, with no survivors reported.

According to The Wichita Eagle newspaper, members of the US junior figure skating team were on board. A source told TASS that Russian figure skaters Yevgenia Shishkova, Vadim Naumov, and Inna Volyanskaya were on board the crashed plane.

The bodies of 28 crash victims have been recovered from the water. The US authorities said they no longer expect to find any survivors.