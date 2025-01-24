EU to discuss 16th package of anti-Russian sanctions on Monday

BRUSSELS, January 24. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of EU member-countries are going to discuss the 16th package of anti-Russian sanctions and the use of its frozen assets for Ukraine on January 27, a high-ranking EU spokesperson told reporters on the verge of the meeting.

"There will be a discussion on the 16th package of sanctions. Furthermore, the discussion regarding the use of Russian frozen assets will continue," he said.

The European Union expects a positive result from talks with Hungary on the extension of sanctions against Russia that are due to expire on January 31, a high-ranking EU spokesperson told reporters.

"This issue is discussed in various EU committees and we expect a positive result," he added.

Brussels is going to renew effective sanctions against Russia by January 31 and approve the 16th package of sanctions by February 24, the anniversary of the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, the EU spokesperson said.

"The decision will be sooner or later," the diplomat added in respect of the issue of the use of frozen Russian assets.