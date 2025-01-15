Hamas puts forward new demands on Gaza, Israel opposes them — Ynet citing source

TEL AVIV, January 15. /TASS/. Members of Palestine’s radical Hamas movement have put forward new demands during last moments of negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages, the Ynet news portal wrote citing a high-ranking Israeli official.

The source said the new demands were related to Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow strip of land on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

The new demands differ from maps that have already been approved by the Israeli government and US mediators, the official told Ynet.

"Israel strongly opposes any changes to these maps," he said.

Previously, the Al Hadath television channel reported that the sides were close to concluding a final deal, and the announcement can be made after consultations in Cairo. Its sources in Palestinian factions said the Hamas and Islamic Jihad radical movements, as well as the Palestine Liberation Organization, have already signaled their consent to the draft deal.

According to Al Hadath report, members of these organizations have already studied the proposed maps of Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza. The channel’s sources said the routes were in line with their requirements.