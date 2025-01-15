Germany to provide Ukraine with another 60 missiles for IRIS-T systems — agency

BERLIN, January 15. /TASS/. Germany will soon send another 60 missiles for IRIS-T systems to Ukraine, the DPA news agency reported, citing sources.

The missiles, worth about $60 mln euros, will be provided from the German army’s stockpiles based on an agreement reached during German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius’s visit to Kiev on Tuesday. According to the media outlet, the decision on missile supplies was made without figuring out where the German authorities would get the necessary funds because the Ukrainian army is facing difficulties on the frontline. Pistorius only expressed hope that the German government would be able to authorize the new assistance package for Kiev in the near future.

On Tuesday, the German authorities updated the list of weapons provided to Ukraine, which particularly includes 20 MRAP armored vehicles, 600 HF-1 attack drones, shells for Leopard 1 tanks, and 139 reconnaissance drones.

Germany is the second-largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the United States. Berlin has so far allocated some 28 bln euros in military aid to Kiev and future commitments. According to the 2025 budget agreement, the country will allocate four bln euros for aid purposes, half the amount it spent in 2024. However, the budget is yet to be approved by the Bundestag (parliament).

The Russian authorities have repeatedly stressed that weapons supplies to Kiev will only prolong the conflict in Ukraine but will not change the course of Moscow’s special military operation.