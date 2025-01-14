Germany allocates another package of military assistance to Ukraine

BERLIN, January 14. /TASS/. Following German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius’ visit to Kiev, Germany has updated the list of weapons to be transferred to Ukraine.

According to the list released on the government’s website, the package includes 20 MRAP armored vehicles, 600 HF-1 combat drones, rounds for Leopard 1 tanks, 139 reconnaissance drones of various types, 14,000 artillery rounds of the 155mm caliber, 19,000 122mm rounds, as well as 495 HK-416 submachine guns, 11,000 mines, and 65 binoculars.

Apart from that, five Marder armored vehicles, nine RCT-30 vehicles, and 18 self-propelled RCH-155 artillery systems are to be supplied as well.

Germany is Europe’s biggest supplier of weapons to Ukraine, second only to the United States in the world. It has spent approximately 28 billion euro on military support for Ukraine. In 2025, it plans to allocate around four billion euro to support Ukraine, or half as much as it spent in 2024. However, the 2025 budget has not yet been approved by parliament.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that weapons supplies to Kiev will not change the situation on the battlefield but will only protract the conflict.