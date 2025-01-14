US, Armenia ink document on strategic partnership

WASHINGTON, January 14. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and visiting Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan have signed a document on strategic partnership between their countries.

"We're establishing our US-Armenian Strategic Partnership Commission," Blinken said at the beginning of the meeting with Mirzoyan at the Department of State.

According to the top US diplomat, this commission will set a "framework to expand our bilateral cooperation in a number of key areas, economic matters, security and defense, democracy, justice, inclusion and people to people exchanges.".