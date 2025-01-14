Syrian forces secure release of police officers captured near Latakia — Interior Ministry

BEIRUT, January 14. /TASS/. Syrian security forces have carried out an operation to free police officers captured near Latakia by armed supporters of former President Bashar Assad, Lieutenant-Colonel Mustafa Kneifati, the head of the provincial police directorate, has told the SANA news agency.

"The criminal elements were tracked down near Qardaha with the help of a drone," he said. "The ringleader blew himself up with a grenade during an attempt to arrest him. All seven captives - law enforcement officers - have been released." The officer said the kidnappers had earlier killed two policemen and threatened to kill the rest of the hostages if interim government troops did not withdraw from the province.

As Kneifati pointed out, the Syrian authorities intend to put an end to attacks on patrols and barracks in coastal areas. To this end, the operation to eliminate pockets of resistance in Latakia will continue with helicopter support.

Earlier, provincial governor Mohammed Osman admitted in an interview with the Al Jazeera TV channel that the existence of armed groups of supporters of the former regime was the worst challenge to the transitional government. According to his sources, a campaign had been underway in Syrian provinces since the beginning of January 2025 in which officers and soldiers who served in the armed forces under Assad can voluntarily surrender to the authorities and be vetted by law enforcement agencies.

On December 25-26, protests by Alawites (members of Syria's religious minority) took place in Latakia, Jebla, Tartus, and Homs, accompanied by attacks on police stations and patrol vehicles. The authorities responded by imposing curfews and sending reinforcements to coastal areas. They accused Assad’s supporters of inciting the unrest.