Slovak delegation’s visit to Moscow sends message to rest of EU — MP

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Slovak delegation’s visit to Russia should serve as a message to other European Union nations that it’s time to open a dialogue with Moscow, a senior Slovak lawmaker said.

"This should be taken as a kind of a signal to other European countries and their leaders. Talks are needed; it's necessary to listen to each other because this is the only way to find solutions," Tibor Gaspar, deputy speaker of Slovak parliament, told journalists. "Our visit is a symbolic first step."

He stressed the importance of international dialogue for strengthening relations between countries. "I am thankful for this dialogue and I hope this will be a positive signal to others," Gaspar said, adding that the Slovak authorities want their citizens to know about Russia’s position on a wide spectrum of issues.

"We are a member of the European Union and we are trying to defend our national interests," he went on to say. "Although Slovakia is a small country, we want our voice to be heard in the European Union. Today, we are in a very difficult situation from the point of view of global security. And we are trying to promote tranquility, develop economic relations and ties in the areas of sport and culture."

Bratislava, in his words, wants to cooperate with countries across different geopolitical spheres. "We are trying to develop trade relations and promote peace. I hope Slovakia will be able to grow its influence. As for Russia’s stance that other countries should not meddle in the domestic affairs of other countries, I highly appreciate this, as I think that this can serve as the basis for our further cooperation," he emphasized.

The Slovak parliamentary delegation will end its visit to Moscow on January 15. According to the TASR news agency, the visiting Slovak lawmakers plan to discuss continuing Russian gas supplies to Slovakia, as well as how to make peace in Ukraine.