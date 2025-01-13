Protesters demand rerun of Romanian presidential election in Bucharest

BUCHAREST, January 13. /TASS/. Tens of thousands of protesters held a demonstration in the Romanian capital on Sunday, demanding that the presidential election cancelled last month should go ahead, the Agerpress news agency reported.

The protest was organized by the Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR). "Today, Romanians held the largest ever demonstration in support of freedom and democracy," AUR leader George Simion said. According to him, more than 100,000 people took part in the protest. Demonstrations will continue in Bucharest and other Romanian cities until the demands are satisfied, he warned.

Protesters in Bucharest waved Romanian national flags and chanted anti-government and anti-president slogans as they marched through the city. The columns of protesters were accompanied by a large police and gendarmerie force. No major incidents were reported in the course of an over 10-hour long protest.

The Romanian presidential runoff between independent candidate Calin Georgescu and centrist Elena Lasconi, scheduled for December 8, was off after Romania’s Constitutional Court annulled the results of the November 24 presidential election in the country on December 6.