Ukraine experiences nearly 70% surge in cyberattacks in 2024

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The number of cyberattacks in Ukraine increased by almost 70% in 2024 compared to the previous year, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection reported.

"The government’s computer emergency response team CERT-UA, which operates under the State Communications Service, handled 4,315 cyber incidents in 2024, representing a 69.8% rise from the previous year, when cyber criminals carried out 2,541 attacks in Ukraine’s cyberspace," the statement reads.

According to the agency, hackers primarily rely on mass distribution of malicious software and phishing emails to execute cyberattacks.

On December 19, 2024, the Ukrainian Justice Ministry stated that its national and state registries, as well as the websites of the ministry, the National Information Systems state enterprise, and its call center, had been disabled due to a cyberattack. Later reports indicated that it would take up to two weeks to restore the registers. As a result, the country’s people lost access to a significant number of digital services.

It has been almost three weeks since the major cyberattack, but the restoration process remains incomplete. On Thursday, the Justice Ministry said that its team was still working to restore several registers.