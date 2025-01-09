Transnistrian foreign minister doubts energy crisis to be resolved without gas supplies

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. It is hardly possible to resolve the energy crisis in Transnistria only through boosting the use of coal, without resuming gas supplies, Foreign Minister of the breakaway republic Vitaly Ignatyev said.

"The Dnestrovsk GRES (Moldavskaya State District Power Plant in the town of Dnestrovsk - TASS) only generates electricity from coal now. One generating unit provides around 150 MW. Considering the fact that this is a unit constructed in the Soviet period, it is impossible to increase generation, unfortunately. Energy consumption in Transnistria in the winter period considering heating appliances exceeds 220 MW. We are facing a huge imbalance," he said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel.

"It is impossible to increase generation using coal. The only way out of the situation is to resume supplies of gas, which is used for operation of the station generating energy," Ignatyev said.

Gas supplies to Moldova were suspended at the beginning of January following the termination of transit of Russian gas through Ukrainian territory and Chisinau’s refusal to solve the issue of debt for fuel consumed, which the Russian side estimates at $709 mln.