MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Holding elections in Ukraine is still impossible because martial law is in effect in the country, Verkhovna Rada Deputy Yelena Shulyak said.

Recently, rumors have swirled in the media about Ukraine making preparations for elections, but it remains unclear whether the elections would take place during martial law or after it is canceled. This information has not been officially confirmed yet. Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Verkhovna Rada voted to extend martial law for three more months - until February 7.

"Are we supposed to hold elections here while the army defends us? That’s completely implausible. Could the international system even handle the sheer amount of people abroad that would like to vote?" she said on the Novosti Live YouTube channel. The lawmaker pointed out that "one million Ukrainians are fighting, and 20% more are abroad."

Shulyak noted that in 2023, parliamentary groups and factions signed a declaration saying that the election issue would be revisited once hostilities are over.

The lack of elections in Ukraine amid questions about Vladimir Zelensky’s legitimacy has been a huge topic of discussion in the country after his term expired on May 20. Many experts note that, in case of martial law, only the Verkhovna Rada’s term is extended, but not the president’s. Meanwhile, Zelensky claims that the matter of legitimacy does not concern him.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Ukraine is trying to cover up the May 2014 ruling of its own Constitutional court, which stipulates that a presidential term cannot be prolonged. Putin underscored that this means that Zelensky’s term "has expired, along with his legitimacy, which no tricks can restore.".