MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky traveled to Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, driven by a desire to secure support from Northern European nations to reject Donald Trump’s peace plan should he win the US presidential election, Alexander Dubinsky, an opposition-minded member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament), stated.

"The tour of Northern Europe was clearly an attempt to find new resources to replace the US support," Dubinsky wrote on Telegram. According to him, Zelensky and his chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, "are looking for supporters in order to say ‘no’ to Trump’s peace plan."

Dubinsky believes that Zelensky and Yermak see no future for themselves once the conflict is over, which is why they are doing their best to make sure it never ends.

Earlier, Zelensky recognized the risk that the US would end support for Ukraine if Trump won the election. He added that Kiev had "its own internal plan." Zelensky also claimed that if Washington dropped support for Kiev, EU countries would take on the mission.

In September, Zelensky traveled to the US, where he presented his so-called plan to President Joe Biden and held meetings with presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Many experts in Ukraine pointed to Zelensky’s weak position in the US. Dubinsky described the trip as an expected and obvious failure, predicting that Zelensky’s behavior could have the opposite result, irritating allies and making him toxic.