Situation requires DPRK improve readiness for retaliatory nuclear strike — MFA

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The DPRK will not revise its policy of strengthening its nuclear forces, as the current situation requires Pyongyang improve readiness for a retaliatory nuclear strike, DPRK Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said at talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The current situation, as well as likely threats and challenges, require more than ever we should strengthen our advanced strategic nuclear weapons, offensive nuclear weapons, as well as improve our readiness for nuclear retaliation. Once again, I assure you that my country will in no way change policy of strengthening its nuclear forces," Choe said.

Earlier, DPRK leader Kim Jong Un said that Pyongyang would not hesitate to use all available offensive forces if attacked. The DPRK has recently been actively developing new weapons, including MLRS. Last year, 600 mm MLRS systems were delivered to the Korean People's Army. Pyongyang says the launchers can be used to fire tactical nuclear weapons.