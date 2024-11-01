{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Ukraine crisis

Hungarian PM Orban wants to hold talks with Trump to resolve conflict in Ukraine

Viktor Orban expressed hope for the victory of the Republican Party candidate in the elections on November 5

BUDAPEST, November 1. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is counting on the return of former US President Donald Trump to the White House, so that he can then sit down with him at the negotiating table and find ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. He said this in an interview with the Austrian television channel Servus TV, excerpts from which were published in the Hungarian media.

Orban expressed hope for the victory of the Republican Party candidate in the elections on November 5.

"We will sit down with President Trump, and with this the Europeans and the Americans can reach good agreements, and with him we can get a pro-peace president instead of a pro-war president, and then we can bring about a change in Brussels' policy," Orban said adding that "if there is anyone in the world who could achieve a ceasefire [in Ukraine], it is Donald Trump."

"We know that [when he was the US President] Donald Trump never started a war, and if there was a conflict somewhere, he brought it to a swift end," the Hungarian Prime Minister added.

Orban underscored that the risk of the war escalating is high, which could lead to the third world war and in this context, the coming US presidential elections are especially significant.

Tags
Ukraine crisisHungary
Expert foresees external meddling in Belarus’s upcoming presidential election
Nikolay Mezhevich pointed out that "there is no doubt that the incumbent head of state, Alexander Lukashenko will win the presidential race"
Read more
Lavrov, top North Korean diplomat unveil memorial plaque at Moscow’s railway station — MFA
"Following this, discussions will continue at the Foreign Ministry," Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added
Read more
Russian troops liberate Yasnaya Polyana community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 810 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Trump denies speculation about his alleged ties to Russia
The US Republican presidential candidate recalled that he blocked the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline
Read more
No comment from Kremlin on Blinken's words DPRK military ready to engage in combat
Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken argued that 8,000 out of the 10,000 DPRK servicemen allegedly on Russian territory had been moved to the Kursk Region
Read more
Rheinmetall plant in Ukraine Russia's legitimate military target — Kremlin
Earlier, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger announced that the company was opening a plant in Ukraine specializing in the repair and production of armored vehicles
Read more
Former CIA, Pentagon chief describes incursion into Kursk as Kiev’s ‘strategic mistake’
In Robert Gates opinion, Russia is capable of continuing its special military operation in Ukraine until it decides that its goals are met, and underestimating its ability to carry on "is a huge mistake"
Read more
Putin dismisses scope of 'bomb effect' in US on reports of North Korean troops in Russia
The Russian president said the satellite images were "a serious thing" but added that NATO troops had been directly involved in the Ukraine conflict for a long time now
Read more
Monastery attack case, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
Russian tactical aircraft and artillery hit clusters of manpower and equipment of 13 Ukrainian brigades in the Kursk Region
Read more
Retaliation against Kiev's strike on special forces university was prompt — Kadyrov
The Russian Defense Ministry's Air Force hit the unmanned systems control center of the General Staff in Kiev with two Geran drones
Read more
Russian attack UAV thwarts Ukrainian troop rotation in overnight strike in Kharkov Region
"The UAV operators dropped explosives from the drone that accurately hit the target," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
IRGC general threatens 'deadly strike' on Israel, cites untapped retaliatory potential
"The great Iranian people have not yet shown Israel their might," Major General Gholamreza Soleimani said
Read more
Pacific Fleet ships enter South China Sea via Strait of Malacca
During the crossing of the strait, Pacific Fleet personnel held shipboard exercises on air defense and damage control
Read more
Tensions on Korean Peninsula may escalate — North Korean top diplomat
Choe Son Hui emphasized that the United States and South Korea have established a nuclear consultative group where they regularly engage in "nuclear strike plots" against the DPRK
Read more
Moldova’s EU integration path does not imply confrontation with Russia — candidate
In Alexandr Stoianoglo opinion, the country’s development requires constructive relations with all partners
Read more
No winners in Arab-Israeli conflict, Russia calls for ceasefire — Lavrov
"The path to normalizing the situation lies in ending the bloodshed and establishing conditions for a political settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on universally recognized international law," the Russian foreign minister stressed
Read more
Press review: Russia strengthens nuclear triad while Ukraine awaits US strike approval
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 30th
Read more
Turkey can make important contribution into BRICS development — Lavrov
"The parameters for Turkey’s participation in the group will be determined by consensus, respecting the sovereign choices of all BRICS countries and Turkey itself," the top Russian diplomat added
Read more
Two out of six Moldovan Constitutional Judges state dissenting opinion on Euroreferendum
The Constitutional Court of Moldova approved the outcome of the European referendum
Read more
Hungarian premier slams EU reluctance to negotiate with Russia
In Viktor Orban opinion, Ukraine has no chance of achieving its goals, and "the situation is getting worse day by day"
Read more
For US losing dollar as a standard of settlements would be like losing a war, Trump says
The Republican presidential candidate criticized the current US administration for allowing the unification of Russia, China, Iran, the DPRK and a number of other countries into one group
Read more
Google’s fines in Russia reach stratospheric levels — lawyer
Google can return to the Russian market only if it complies with the court’s decision
Read more
IN BRIEF: Ukrainian drone attack targets Berdyansk port, key details uncovered
According to Governor Yevgeny Balitsky, three individuals have been hospitalized with injuries of varying severity
Read more
Russian forces liberate 20-kilometer-long strip of land in south Donetsk area
Vladimir Rogov pointed out that Ukrainian forces were quickly leaving their positions
Read more
Russia-DPRK strategic partnership treaty to stabilize Eurasia — Lavrov
According to the Russian Foreign Minister, the treaty "has laid a solid foundation" for the further deepening of Moscow-Pyongyang relations
Read more
Zelensky seeks support to reject Trump’s peace plan, Ukrainian lawmaker says
Alexander Dubinsky believes that the Ukrainian president and his chief of staff see no future for themselves once the conflict is over, which is why they are doing their best to make sure it never ends
Read more
Russia strikes Ukrainian General Staff’s unmanned systems command center over week
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted damage on manpower and military hardware of 17 Ukrainian army brigades in the borderline Kursk area over the past week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
TotalEnergies unable to withdraw Novatek dividends from Russia
"The dividends of Novatek were representing around $600 million per year," CEO of the French energy company Patrick Pouyanne noted
Read more
Nord Stream 2 completed, Trump's statements about its destruction unclear — Kremlin
Earlier, in an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump strongly denied Democrats' claims that he has ties with Russia, recalling that he blocked the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
Read more
Yerevan sees peace treaty with Baku close at hand
According to the top Armenian diplomat, Yerevan and Baku will soon notify each other of the ratification of the regulations for the work of the commissions on border delimitation
Read more
Case against US mercenary, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
According to the report, Russian tactical aircraft and artillery hit clusters of manpower and equipment of 14 Ukrainian brigades in the Kursk Region
Read more
Iran says Israel struck from US-controlled area in Iraq
On July 23, Reuters reported that there were around 2,500 US troops in Iraq
Read more
TASS acquires new photos of Ukrainian troops training on UK ranges
The group photos were taken during training sessions in the UK and during the presentation of certificates of completion of a special course as part of Operation Interflex
Read more
Georgian opposition to hold rally protesting election results on November 4
Leader of the Strong Georgia opposition party Anna Dolidze insisted that the opposition has already figured the scheme that the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party had purportedly used to falsify the election results
Read more
Ukraine admits number of deserted soldiers from Armed Forces of Ukraine surpasses 100,000
Earlier, military lawyer from the Center for Support of Veterans and Their Families Roman Likhachev said that more than 100,000 servicemen had voluntarily left their units
Read more
FACTBOX: Western countries' military support for Ukraine
The total military aid to Kiev from February 2022 to August 2024, according to calculations by Germany’s Kiel Institute for the World Economy, amounted to $123.5 billion
Read more
French mercenary involved in transporting internal organs of Ukrainian soldiers — official
Maxime Roger Henri Barrat is also under investigation by the civilian-military administration’s department of the interior in connection with the crime against a female civilian from the village of Glubokoye in the Kharkov Region
Read more
Russian foreign trade to be above $700 bln as of 2024 year-end
China, India, Turkey and member-countries of the Eurasian Economic Union are main trade partners of Russia at present
Read more
Battlegroup North’s flamethrower hits Ukrainian manpower near Kharkov
The accuracy of the strike with thermobaric munitions on the shelters of Ukrainian manpower was confirmed by data recorders
Read more
Drones attack enterprises in Russia’s Bashkortostan, no casualties reported — official
According to regional leader Radiy Khabirov, there have been no casualties or damage
Read more
ZNPP director confirms minor leak in reactor has been fixed
All necessary measures to fix the leak have been implemented," Yury Chernichuk added, stating that the equipment would be returned to operation upon the completion of monitoring procedures
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry releases video of Bulava missile launch
The launch was carried out from the Sea of Okhotsk
Read more
Iran plans to carry out major strike on Israel from Iraq within days — report
The US doesn't know if Tehran has made a decision to go ahead with the strike soon, a US official told Axios
Read more
Liberation of Yasnaya Polyana in DPR to worsen Kiev’s logistics near Velikaya Novosyolka
The Ukrainian army set up a powerful fortified area near the settlement
Read more
ICBM test launch shows Pyongyang’s importance ahead of US election — expert
Wang Wen recalled that China and Russia also recently tested their intercontinental ballistic missiles
Read more
OSCE aware of Sandu's resource use for victory, stays silent — foreign intel agency
"The leadership of the OSCE Secretariat believes that the Moldovan authorities will employ similar tactics during the second round of the presidential election on November 3," the SVR press bureau highlighted
Read more
US Army Ranger among mercenaries eliminated in Bryansk Region — expert
One of the destroyed mercenaries was linked with the 75th Ranger Regiment, which is a deep reconnaissance unit specializing mainly in staging acts of sabotage behind enemy lines and destroying military infrastructure facilities and airfields, Alexander Stepanov noted
Read more
Russian Skvorets drone takes out expensive Canadian-made Senator armored vehicle
The ONF specified that the drone is equipped with a PG-7VL hollow charge anti-tank grenade that is very effective against modern armored targets, enemy fortifications and manpower inside brick and reinforced concrete buildings, and earthen shelters
Read more
Ending Ukrainian conflict in draw won't ensure everyone's interests — Lavrov
Earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the West has realized that it is necessary to try to negotiate a "draw" in the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Ukraine, Russia should begin peace talks without preconditions — Belarusian president
Alexander Lukashenko noted that once peace talks commence, it may be possible to achieve a ceasefire under certain conditions and subsequently withdraw troops from the front lines
Read more
Moscow-Pyongyang relations at record high — Lavrov
Dialogue between the two countries was propelled to a brand-new level following the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty at a historic summit in Pyongyang, the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Top Russian, North Korean diplomats to hold talks in Moscow on Friday — Foreign Ministry
Earlier, Maria Zakharova said that the North Korean foreign minister will hold "strategic consultations" with Sergey Lavrov as part of her official visit to Russia
Read more
Several countries request UNSC meeting on November 4 on DPRK missile launch
The decision on holding a meeting will be made by the British permanent mission to the UN, which will take over the presidency of the Security Council in November
Read more
Russian forces liberate another 20 square kilometers in DPR — politician
"The very fact that tens of square kilometers of DPR territory are being liberated says that the enemy has problems with moral and combat training," Vladimir Rogov said
Read more
Hungary’s Orban expects Trump to reach agreement with Russia if he wins US elections
According to the Hungarian prime minister, the Republicans are not interested in sending billions of dollars as aid for Ukraine
Read more
FACTBOX: Aftermath of UAV attacks on apartment buildings in Bryansk, Oryol regions
A drone attack on an apartment building in Bryansk resulted in one injury, while two residential buildings sustained damage in the Oryol Region
Read more
Reporter injured during attempt to interview British diplomats at Vnukovo Airport
The Ministry noted that if the claim is deemed valid, a procedural decision will be made despite the potential status and immunity of the perpetrator
Read more
Ukrainian defenses crumbling everywhere as reserves run out — official
Vitaly Ganchev added that it is too early to talk about the Ukrainian army’s complete exhaustion
Read more
Zelensky advises Ukrainian troops to retreat when heavily outnumbered
"We must save our soldiers and protect our people," the Ukrainian president emphasized
Read more
Zelensky’s request for US Tomahawk missiles irks Washington — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister is confident that Washington will put Vladimir Zelensky in place "every time he tries to drag the United States into a war against Russia"
Read more
Sun unleashes powerful X-class solar flare — scientists
It lasted for 27 minutes
Read more
Frontline developments leave Kiev regime 'quite nervous’ — Kremlin Spokesman
"Evidently, all the ‘peace plans’ and ‘victory plans’ — whether classified or not — are essentially attempts by Kiev to draw Western countries deeper into the conflict and legitimize that involvement," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
North Korea’s Kim authorized support to Russia since start of special military op — MFA
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said Pyongyang had no doubt that the Russian Army, led by President Vladimir Putin, will win in the special military operation
Read more
Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate to 97.02 rubles for November 1
The official yuan rate is fixed at 13.61 rubles, up two kopecks
Read more
Ukrainian military has severe shortage of troops, ammunition — Iranian analyst
"The West and its supporters are suffering significant damage from the advance of Russian troops in the special military operation zone," Ruhollah Modabber said
Read more
Press review: US election set to shape politics while Kiev seeks 'energy deal' with Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 31st
Read more
Captured Ukrainian officer says chances of command mutiny rising
"With every day the probability that the highest command will turn the gun against the Ukrainian government is increasing," Alexander Dolmatov said
Read more
Bosch CEO not ruling out further job cuts
"Bosch will not reach its economic targets in 2024," CEO of the German industrial giant Stefan Hartung said
Read more
Russia’s new bill on immigration will seek to tighten control — Medvedev
Medvedev also said it is necessary to "know exactly who comes here and why, where they work and live, and whether they are ready to integrate into Russian society"
Read more
Arms supplies to Kiev will not coerce Russia into anything — ex-German chancellor
Schroeder believes that Putin’s goal is to protect Russia from foreign attacks
Read more
Islamic Resistance in Iraq carries out four attacks on targets in Israel — TV
Israeli media reported that fighter jets intercepted two drones launched from the east over the Red Sea
Read more
Georgian elections saw unprecedented foreign interference — premier
Foreign funding is used for this purpose, Irakli Kobakhidze noted
Read more
Google's fines to Russian government could soon exceed company’s value — experts
According to lawyer Ivan Morozov, Google's fines to the Russian government for administrative violations had reached 2 undecillion rubles
Read more
IAEA reports minor water leak from Zaporozhye NPP reactor, sees no threat
The team on the site was informed on Thursday that welding work had been completed and that radiography checks of the welds were on-going
Read more
Finland charges Russia’s Torden of war crimes in Ukraine — media
The arrest warrant states that the alleged crimes occurred between 2014 and 2015
Read more
Ukrainian drone attacks DPR head’s adviser on Yasinovataya-Gorlovka road
Igor Kimakovsky was not hurt as a result of the incident
Read more
Ukrainian General Staff building damaged in Kiev — ex-lawmaker
The air alert declared in Kiev overnight to Wednesday lasted about two hours
Read more
Russian frigate carrying hypersonic weapons embarks on first deployment in distant waters
"The group comprises the frigate Admiral Golovko carrying long-range precision weapons and the medium sea tanker Vyazma," the Northern Fleet’s press office said
Read more
US, NATO plot regime change in Black Sea straits — Kremlin aide
Nikolay Patrushev noted that unfriendly Western countries are working to diminish Russia's role in the Black Sea region
Read more
Low-skilled migrants should come to Russia for work period only — Medvedev
"All the conditions should be formed for compatriots, high-skilled specialists coming to our country," the official stressed
Read more
Comprehensive partnership with Iran to be signed soon — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, the treaty will outline the parties' commitment to closer cooperation in the areas of defense and in the interests of peace and security both regionally and globally
Read more
Trump roasts Democrats, says country 'run by fools'
The US Republican presidential candidate also harshly criticized incumbent President Joe Biden
Read more
Russia successfully puts spacecraft into orbit to serve its defense needs
The spacecraft was launched and orbited normally, the Russian Defense Ministry stressed, saying that it has already been taken under the control of ground-based facilities of the Russian Aerospace Forces
Read more
Moldovan presidential candidate Stoianoglo says ready for dialogue with Russia
The republic needs to maintain balanced relations with other countries to preserve its independence, Alexandr Stoianoglo said
Read more
Ukraine fortifies Dnepropetrovsk Region amid fears of losing Krasnoarmeysk — official
According to Igor Kimakovsky, the entry and exit to Kranoarmeysk have been blocked while the Ukrainian armed forces prepare to defend the city
Read more
Russia has no preference regarding US presidential candidates — Lavrov
"We remain open to dialogue if the Americans demonstrate a genuine intention to negotiate in good faith, based on respect for each other's interests and the principle of reciprocity," the Russian foreign minister emphasized
Read more
Capture of Kruglyakovka in Kharkov Region blocks vital supply route for Ukraine — official
The Russian Defense Ministry reported about the liberation of the settlement on October 30
Read more
DPRK says it tested newest Hwasong-19 ICBM on Thursday
According to the report, the missile climbed to the maximum altitude of 7,687.5 km, covering the distance of over 1,000 km
Read more
UK assumes rotating presidency of UN Security Council for one month
It is possible that one of the first meetings of the Security Council under the UK presidency will be held on Monday, November 4
Read more
US authorizes energy transactions for Russian banks
Energy-related transactions are understood as all the transactions related to production, refining, processing, transportation and purchase of oil
Read more
At least ten powerful explosions heard on Beirut’s southern outskirts — source
The Israeli warplanes remain in the airspace of Beirut, flying at low altitudes
Read more
Moldovan presidential candidate Stoianoglo opposes severing ties with CIS
"I am poised to meet with CIS leaders to build dialogue and improve trade, economic and cultural ties that truly benefit our country and its citizens," Alexandr Stoianoglo said
Read more
Polyus produces first ton of gold from Sukhoi Log goldfield ore
"This field is the largest in Russia and one of the most promising worldwide," the company said
Read more
Prosecutor's Office deems activities of US-based business society undesirable in Russia
The international company incorporated in the United States has been engaged in promoting the policies of unfriendly states regarding the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and actively supports the LGBT community, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office explained
Read more
Orban says he sought to broker at least ceasefire in Moscow, Kiev talks
The politician said he believed at the time he could broker a ceasefire if he could convince both sides that "time was working against them"
Read more
General Staff reports challenges for Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk area
Sergey Dobryak, the head of the Kiev-controlled Pokrovsk Military Administration, announced on October 30 that the town would be sealed off from entry and exit to various neighborhoods and streets
Read more
Press review: Lavrov embarks on EU visit and Russia permits individual crypto mining
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 1st
Read more
Situation requires DPRK improve readiness for retaliatory nuclear strike — MFA
Earlier, DPRK leader Kim Jong Un said that Pyongyang would not hesitate to use all available offensive forces if attacked
Read more
Turkish mediation unlikely to succeed, because Kiev, West do not want peace — Lavrov
"Washington and its allies continue to provide extensive support to Kiev, discuss the possibility of using Western long-range missiles for strikes deep into Russian territory," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
EU rejects Budapest’s ideas for resolving Ukraine issue, Hungarian PM says
"I have made it clear to the Euopreans that we need to interact with China, establish communication between Zelensky and Putin," Viktor Orban said
Read more
Drone crashes at oil depot in south Russia’s Stavropol Region, nobody injured
According to the region's head, emergency services are working at the site
Read more