Hungarian PM Orban wants to hold talks with Trump to resolve conflict in Ukraine

BUDAPEST, November 1. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is counting on the return of former US President Donald Trump to the White House, so that he can then sit down with him at the negotiating table and find ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. He said this in an interview with the Austrian television channel Servus TV, excerpts from which were published in the Hungarian media.

Orban expressed hope for the victory of the Republican Party candidate in the elections on November 5.

"We will sit down with President Trump, and with this the Europeans and the Americans can reach good agreements, and with him we can get a pro-peace president instead of a pro-war president, and then we can bring about a change in Brussels' policy," Orban said adding that "if there is anyone in the world who could achieve a ceasefire [in Ukraine], it is Donald Trump."

"We know that [when he was the US President] Donald Trump never started a war, and if there was a conflict somewhere, he brought it to a swift end," the Hungarian Prime Minister added.

Orban underscored that the risk of the war escalating is high, which could lead to the third world war and in this context, the coming US presidential elections are especially significant.