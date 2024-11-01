Tensions on Korean Peninsula may escalate — North Korean top diplomat

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The current situation on the Korean Peninsula is unstable and may become dangerous, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said during talks with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"At present, our state's security situation is very precarious and turbulent due to the schemes of the US and its allies. The esteemed Chairman of State Affairs, Kim Jong Un, has indicated that the military alliance between the US and South Korea is evolving into an alliance with a nuclear component, suggesting that the situation on the Korean Peninsula could become explosive at any moment. This poses a serious threat to the security of the Korean Peninsula as well as to Northeast Asia as a whole," Choe Son Hui stated.

She emphasized that the United States and South Korea have established a nuclear consultative group where they regularly engage in "nuclear strike plots" against the DPRK. Additionally, US aircraft carrier battle groups have been deployed in the waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula three times this year. "Moreover, a modern strategic submarine of the US Navy visited South Korea, and US strategic nuclear bombers flew over the Korean Peninsula five times," the minister added.