TBILISI, October 30. /TASS/. Georgia's parliamentary elections held on October 26 were clean, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze told reporters.

"The elections were completely fair, free, competitive and honest. There were no problems with transparency. Everything can be double-checked," he said.

Earlier, the Helsinki Commission said on its X page that after the parliamentary elections in Georgia, ordinary citizens, politicians and observers made it clear that the election results did not reflect the will of the people. This statement also supported Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili's claims that the elections were rigged. Kobakhidze, in turn, told reporters that "the statements of the Helsinki Commission are worthless."

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 26, employing the widespread use of electronic ballot boxes for the first time. According to the Central Election Commission, the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party got 54.08% of the vote. As the winner it has the right to form the government on its own. Four opposition parties cleared the five-percent threshold: Coalition for Change had 10.92%, Unity-National Movement — 10.12%, Strong Georgia — 8.78%, and Gakharia for Georgia — 7.76%. All opposition parties that have entered parliament refuse to recognize the results of the elections, so does the Georgian president. According to Zourabichvili, the Central Election Commission data is rigged and in reality the opposition received more votes than the Georgian Dream party and therefore has the majority of seats in parliament.