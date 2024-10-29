Blue-collar workers in Germany go on strike — newspaper

BERLIN, October 29. /TASS/. Workers in Germany’s metal and electrical industries, including blue-collar personnel at Volkswagen and BMW, began strike actions on Monday night and work will be halted all over the country tomorrow, the Bild newspaper reports.

According to the newspaper, strikes have already begun or are planned at a number of large German conglomerates, including Volkswagen, Audi and Clarios.

The DPA news agency said on Monday that Volkswagen plans to shut down three plants in Germany and cut tens of thousands of jobs.