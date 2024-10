TEL AVIV, October 29. /TASS/. Around 260 Palestinians were detained by Israeli law enforcement in the West Bank during the past month, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

According to the IDF, these people are suspected of being involved in terrorist activities.

Apart from that, some 50 pieces of weapons and hundreds of thousands of shekels (tens of thousands of US dollars) meant to finance terrorist activities were seized during detentions and searches, the IDF said.