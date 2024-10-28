Georgian Interior Ministry deploys riot police to parliament ahead of election protest

TBILISI, October 28./TASS/. The Georgian Interior Ministry deployed riot police to the parliament building in the country's capital ahead of a rally where people will protest against the outcome of the parliamentary election.

A TASS reporter witnessed how the police took up positions near the legislature.

Riot police were also seen in the courtyard of the Cabinet House near the parliament. Several minivans with tinted windows were also seen entering the premises.

Things remain calm in front of the parliament building. The organizers of the rally are assembling a stage that opposition representatives will climb to address protesters.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili on Sunday called the election a total falsification and urged people to gather near the parliament in Tbilisi on Monday to protest the outcome.

Georgia held its parliamentary election on Saturday, with 18 parties involved, including the ruling Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia party, which has been in power for 12 years. According to the country’s Central Electoral Commission, the ruling party secured 53.9% of the vote, allowing the Georgian Dream to form a government independently. Four opposition parties surpassed the five-percent election threshold: the Coalition for Change (11%), the Unity — National Movement (10.1%), the Strong Georgia coalition (8.8%), and the Gakharia For Georgia party (7.76%) to win seats in parliament. All of the opposition parties refuse to recognize the outcome of the elections. Unity - National Movement, the Coalition for Change and Strong Georgia announced that they would boycott the new parliament.