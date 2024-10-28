Zourabichvili hopes West backs Georgia's post-election protests — media

TBILISI, October 28. /TASS/. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said in an interview with the Associated Press (AP) that she hopes the US and EU will support rallies opposing the parliamentary election results.

"We need to have the firm support of our European partners, of our American partners," Zourabichvili said. The agency noted that the president was referring to support for demonstrations in Georgia.

Zourabichvili added that a "powerful Europe" should be present in the Caucasus for the sake of stability in the region. Asked whether she wants sanctions against Georgian officials, Zourabichvili said it depends on Western leaders, but "certainly time has not come to renew relations with authorities that are not legitimate at this point."

On Sunday, the Georgian president called the past elections totally rigged and urged the country's residents to march to the parliament building in Tbilisi on Monday to protest the results.

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 26, for the first time with electronic ballot boxes used on the massive scale. According to the Central Election Commission, the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party has 54.08% of the vote. As the winner it has the right to form the government on its own. Four opposition parties cleared the five-percent qualification hurdle: Coalition for Change had 10.92%, Unity-National Movement — 10.12%, Strong Georgia — 8.78%, and Gakharia for Georgia — 7.76%. All opposition parties that have entered parliament refuse to recognize the results of the elections. At the same time, Unity-National Movement and Coalition for Change say they will boycott parliament sessions.