Israeli strike on southern Lebanon kills eight, leaves 25 injured

DUBAI, October 28. /TASS/. Eight people have been killed and another 25 suffered injuries in an Israeli strike on the coastal city of Sidon in southern Lebanon, 40 km from Beirut, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported, citing the Lebanese Health Ministry.

According to the broadcaster, the attack, which targeted a residential building, was launched without a warning. Rescuers have begun searching for survivors after the building partially collapsed.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against the Lebanon-based Hezbollah Shia movement, carrying out massive airstrikes on its military targets. The stated goal is to create safe conditions for the return of local residents to Israel’s northern border areas. A September 27 strike on Beirut killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon in the early hours of October 1.