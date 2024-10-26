Israeli strikes target Iran’s air defenses, missile production sites — newspaper

WASHINGTON, October 26. /TASS/. Israel’s Saturday attack on Iran targeted missile manufacturing facilities and aerial defense sites, the Washington Post reported.

"The targets included military assets, including missile manufacturing facilities and aerial defense sites, according to a person briefed on the planning," the paper noted, adding that the assault was expected to last several hours.

The Israeli army said earlier that it was conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks.".