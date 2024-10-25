Israeli aircraft attack Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp in southern Beirut

BEIRUT, October 26. /TASS/. Israel has carried out airstrikes on the southern outskirts of the Lebanese capital where the Hezbollah Shia organization is based.

The attack targeted the al-Leilaki neighborhood and the Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp located along a highway leading to Rafic Hariri International Airport, a local civil defense official told TASS. "Enemy aircraft also carried out at least six airstrikes at the Haret Hreik municipality in just one hour," he added.

According to the official, the Israeli Air Force conducted 13 airstrikes on the southern outskirts of Beirut in the early hours of October 25. Most civilians left the area in late September.