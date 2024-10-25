Israeli attacks in Lebanon leave 163 health workers killed — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, October 25. /TASS/. A total of 163 health workers have been killed and 272 injured as a result of Israeli attacks since tensions flared up in the Middle East in early October 2023, Lebanon's acting Health Minister Firas Abyad announced at a press conference in Beirut.

The Lebanese health minister provided new data on the casualties inflicted by the Israeli army on the country’s medical sector. "We have recorded 55 instances of Israeli Air Force strikes on public hospitals and private clinics — eight of which were completely destroyed and ceased operations, while 36 suffered material damage," the acting health minister pointed out.

Firas Abyad stated that the Israeli attacks on medical facilities are deliberate. "Their aim is to create problems for the Lebanese authorities and to sow panic and chaos. Therefore, we appeal to the UN to ensure the protection of Lebanon's medical institutions from aggression," he emphasized.

The acting health minister called on the international community to bring to justice those responsible for attacks on Lebanon’s medical personnel. "Any attack on the healthcare system is an encroachment upon universal values," he noted.