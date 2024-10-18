Sinwar’s killing not to change situation in the Middle East — CNN

NEW YORK, October 18. /TASS/. The assassination of the head of the politburo of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas Yahya Sinwar will not affect the situation in the Middle East and will not lead to the settlement of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, CNN stated.

According to its version, the death of Sinwar will not "alter the tragic reality" in the region. As noted, the death of leaders rarely affects the outcome of conflicts. At the same time, the television company points out that after the death of Sinwar, Washington renewed "so-far frustrated attempts" to end the war in Gaza. The United States has long viewed the Hamas leader as a serious obstacle to a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave. However, CNN, citing American sources, reports that the Israeli leadership also had an "interest in prolonging the war as well."

On Thursday, the Israeli army’s press service reported that Sinwar was eliminated during a military operation in the southern Gaza Strip on October 16.