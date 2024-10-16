Israeli strike on south Lebanon leaves 10 dead, 15 wounded

BEIRUT, October 16. /TASS/. At least 10 people were killed during an Israeli air raid on the settlement of Qana in southern Lebanon, the country’s NNA news agency reported.

A total of 15 people were rushed to local hospitals suffering from injuries of varying degrees.

It was not specified whether the victims were civilians or Hezbollah members.

Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon since September 23, when it launched Operation Northern Arrows. Israel’s declared goal is to create safe conditions in the country’s northern areas so that tens of thousands of local residents could return to their homes. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed in Israel’s strike on Beirut on September 27. In the early hours on October 1, Israel announced the launch of a ground operation in Lebanon’s border areas.