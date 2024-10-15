Hezbollah says it has recovered, ‘reestablished governance’

BEIRUT, October 15. /TASS/. Hezbollah has managed to recover and "reestablish governance" after the death of its key top officials, Hezbollah’s deputy secretary general Naim Qassem said.

"We have recovered and reestablished governance. There are no more vacancies left. There is a candidate for each position," the Al Mayadeen television channel quoted him as saying.

"Our party is strong. Developments on the battlefield only prove this," he stressed.

Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon since September 23, when it launched Operation Northern Arrows. Israel’s declared goal is to create safe conditions in the country’s northern areas so that tens of thousands of local residents could return to their homes. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed in Israel’s strike on Beirut on September 27. Two days prior to this, on September 25, a senior Hezbollah official, Hussein Amro, was killed after an Israeli air raid on Al-Muaisara in northern Lebanon. On October 5, the Al Arabiya television channel reported, citing sources, that the head of the Hezbollah executive council, Hashim Safi al-Din, who was believed to succeed Nasrallah as the Hezbollah leader, died in an Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern neighborhood.