Israeli troops force captured Palestinians to carry out life-threatening tasks — newspaper

NEW YORK, October 14. /TASS/. Israeli troops in Gaza have used captured Palestinians as human shields, The New York Times writes.

The newspaper’s investigation found that "Israeli soldiers and intelligence agents, throughout the war in Gaza, have regularly forced captured Palestinians <...> to conduct life-threatening reconnaissance missions to avoid putting Israeli soldiers at risk on the battlefield."

According to the paper, captured Palestinians were forced to scout the tunnel networks where fighters could still be still hiding and enter buildings rigged with mines to find hidden explosives. "The practice, illegal under both Israeli and international law, has been used by at least 11 squads in five cities in Gaza, often with the involvement of officers from Israeli intelligence agencies," the newspaper notes.

The Israeli military said that such reports would be "examined by the relevant authorities," the New York Times adds.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.