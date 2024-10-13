Israeli Air Force attacks nearly 200 Hezbollah targets across Lebanon in past day

TEL AVIV, October 13. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force continues to strike the facilities of Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah, attacking nearly 200 targets inside the country over the past day, the army press service reported.

According to its information, the strikes were carried out "deep in Lebanon and southern Lebanon." Among the targets struck were rocket launchers, anti-tank missile launching posts, military infrastructure and separate armed detachments.

The limited ground operation in southern Lebanon also continues, the military said. During the past 24 hours, the servicemen of the 36th Division found and destroyed Hezbollah military infrastructure facilities in border areas, the army emphasized.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel’s northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel. In the early morning hours of October 1, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas in southern Lebanon.