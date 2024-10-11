IDF claims elimination of Islamic Jihad field commander in West Bank

TEL AVIV, October 11. /TASS/. The IDF announced the elimination of a field commander of the Islamic Jihad radical Palestinian movement in the town of Nur Shams in the West Bank.

"During the joint counter-terrorist operations of the IDF and the Shin Bet [intelligence agency] yesterday, on Thursday, an IDF plane carried out a strike and eliminated Muhammad Abdullah, head of the Islamic Jihad terrorist network in Nur Shams. Another terrorist was eliminated with him," the IDF said.

According to the press office, in the past few months, Abdullah was responsible for the organization of terrorist activities in this region and participated in numerous terrorist attacks.