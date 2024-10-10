At least three people killed in Israeli strike on refugee camp in northern Gaza

DUBAI, October 10. /TASS/. At least three people died after Israel’s strike on the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, the WAFA news agency reported.

According to the agency, several more people were wounded. Ni further details were provided.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 250 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.