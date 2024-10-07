IDF detects several projectiles launched at central Israel from Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 7. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces has detected several projectiles that were launched at the central part of the country from Lebanon, the army said in a statement.

"Following the sirens that sounded in central Israel, several projectile launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Details are under review," the statement reads.

This was Monday’s third shelling attack on central Israel. In the morning, projectiles were fired at the country’s most densely populated area from Gaza, and in the afternoon, the army detected the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen, which was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force.

Besides, two "suspicious aerial targets" heading towards the southern suburb of Tel Aviv were intercepted in the early hours of Monday.