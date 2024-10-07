Settling conflict with Russia among Georgia’s top priorities — PM

TBILISI, October 7. /TASS/. Georgia sees the settlement of the conflict with Russia as one of its top priorities in the near future, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"A pragmatic policy and a peaceful settlement of the conflict with Russia are among the top priorities," he said when presenting the election program of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party.

Dwelling on the government’s foreign policy plans for the next four years, the prime minister cited resetting relations with the United States and the European Union as "the most important national ask." Among other priority goals, in his words, will be establishing closer ties with NATO and building strategic partnership with China. He also stressed the importance of good relations with the country’s neighbors - Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Turkey.

Parliamentary elections will be held in Georgia on October 26. The Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia, which has been in power for 12 year, wants to win its fourth elections. Its rival is the United National Movement, like at the previous parliamentary polls.

Under Georgia’s laws, a party needs to secure more than five percent of votes to win seats in the national parliament.

An armed conflict between Georgia and South Ossetia broke out in August 2008 after Georgian forces attempted to take control of the South Ossetian capital city of Tskhinvali. On August 8, 2008, Russia deployed its troops to protect Russian nationals and Russian peacekeepers stationed in the region, forcing the Georgian army to retreat. On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized South Ossetia and Abkhazia’s independence.