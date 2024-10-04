IDF says 250 Hezbollah militants eliminated during operations in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 4. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that it has eliminated 250 armed militants from the Shiite Hezbollah movement, including 21 commanders, during four days of ground operations in southern Lebanon.

According to the press service, "250 Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated, of which 21 were commanders during four days of precise operation in southern Lebanon."

The ministry specified that five battalion commanders, ten company commanders and six squad commanders were eliminated among Hezbollah commanders. The military added that about 2,000 Hezbollah military facilities have been attacked since the start of ground raids in southern Lebanon.

Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets since it launched Operation Northern Arrows in Lebanon on September 23. The stated goal is to create a safe environment to return dozens of thousands of locals who have been evacuated from border areas in northern Israel. The Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah’s Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut on September 27. In the early hours of Tuesday, the Israeli army launched a limited ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon.