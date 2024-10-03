At least six people killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip — TV

DUBAI, October 3. /TASS/. At least six people have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, five civilians were killed in a strike on a residential building in the western outskirts of Gaza City. One person was killed and several more were wounded in an attack on a refugee camp in Deir Al-Balah.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.